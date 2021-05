May 8—The Aquinas High School baseball team remained unbeaten with a 7-4 win at Holmen on Friday in its MVC opener. The Blugolds (7-0, 1-0) struck early with four runs in the top of the first inning. The Vikings (0-3, 0-2) got within 4-3 in the bottom of the third, but Aquinas responded with three runs in the fourth.