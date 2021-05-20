newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Stars of hit Japan 'contract marriage' show to wed for real

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXsDU_0a5DMmgY00

TOKYO — (AP) — Actors Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, who played offbeat but endearing lovers in a hit Japanese TV show, are really getting married.

The couple announced their life-imitates-art decision in a joint statement posted Wednesday on Aragaki’s Instagram.

“We would like to announce that we, Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, are getting married,” it said. “We hope you will continue to warmly support us both.”

Aragaki and Hoshino co-starred in the 2016 comedy, “Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu,” or “It’s Shameful to Run, but It Works,” as youngsters who enter a roommate-like contractual marriage. That story spoke to the dilemma of Japanese society, where people are increasingly holding off on marriage and children, resulting in one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

The catchy theme song, composed and sung by Hoshino, which ran with the credits, also was a megahit, including its dance moves.

Caroline Kennedy, who was then U.S. ambassador to Japan, had posted a video clip on YouTube of the embassy staff and herself doing the dance.

“Heartbeats throb within distance,” the song “Koi,” or “Love,” goes. “Go beyond man and wife.”

The show, based on a “manga” comic, also highlighted the perennial gender inequalities of Japan. The heroine has a university degree but loses her job and, without better opportunities, decides to work as a housekeeper. The relationship that develops is a comfortable mutual respect, devoid of fiery eroticism. It gradually evolves into love.

An award-winning recording and touring musician, Hoshino, 40, has starred in many movies, including 2020's “The Voice of Sin.” Aragaki, 32, started as a fashion model and is featured in Uniqlo and Toyota ads.

No date has been revealed for their wedding.

A post on the Twitter account for their TV show had five crying-face icons and typified the reaction buzzing through Japan: “Oh, wow.”

“We hope to work together to build a calm happy life. As an individual, I would like to continue to face up to each and every one of the jobs I take up, be it in music, acting or writing, with sincerity, more than ever,” Hoshino said on his Instagram.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Movies#Tokyo#Music Stars#Real Love#Dance Music#Ap#Uniqlo#Tokyo#Song#Lovers#Touring Musician#Dance Moves#Offbeat#Actors Gen Hoshino#Fiery Eroticism#Japanese Society#Koi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Toyota
Country
Japan
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend. The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ. The couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged at the...
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Support for Japan govt hits new low as vaccinations progress slowly

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government hit the lowest level since he took office last year, with a majority of the public unhappy with his handling of the pandemic, a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday. Japan is struggling with...
Combat SportsPro Wrestling Torch

More New Japan stars test positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Sunday that seven more of their stars have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the week, the company noted that two stars tested positive. After further testing, the additional cases were found. In a...
WWEf4wonline.com

WOL: AEW returning to touring, COVID in Japan, RAW, Star Wars, more!

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including Japan, New Japan and the Olympics, RAW line-up for tonight, AEW touring again starting very soon, how WWE is likely to react, feedback and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
Celebritiesoprahdaily.com

Selena Shows A.B. Quintanilla's First Marriage, But Not the Other Four

Selena: The Series is technically about the life of Selena Quintanilla, a prodigious talent who rose to fame in the Tejano music market, and was primed to be a crossover star before her untimely death in 1995 at the age of 23. However, Selena's family members—including her sister, Suzette, and brother, A.B.—get equal screen time as the singer.
Relationship Advicewonderwall.com

Iconic rock couples through the years

May 10, 2021, marks what would have been Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear's 35-year wedding anniversary! This super-famous couple of the '80s had a high-profile romance, marrying a year after they met in 1985 when the drummer was at the height of his Mötley Crüe fame and the actress was starring on "Dynasty." But the rocker and the beauty parted ways seven years later amidst rumors of Tommy's infidelity. In honor of this memorable celebrity romance, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more iconic rock couples through the years…
RelationshipsPosted by
UPI News

'You' star Elizabeth Lail marries at intimate wedding

May 7 (UPI) -- You actress Elizabeth Lail is a married woman. The 29-year-old actress married her partner, Nieku Manshadi, at an intimate wedding in New York in April, Lail confirmed in an interview with Brides magazine published Thursday. Lail and Manshadi married April 24 at Hasbrouck House in Stone...
Relationship Advice987thebull.com

Scuba Steve Swapped Out Diamond In Ex-Wife’s Ring Before Divorce

Scuba Steve is always surprising The Bobby Bones Show with stories from his past. popular jewelry company Tiffany releasing a line of engagement rings for men. Bobby Bones confessed he would love to wear an engagement ring. As for the rest of the guys, they admitted what happened during their proposals. Scuba Steve admitted a story from his past that involved his ex-wife from over 10 years ago.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Nick Jonas is said to be okay after he was hospitalized for an injury sustained while filming a new show

TMZ says Jonas had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital on Saturday night, but was already home by Sunday night and is expected to return to The Voice for tonight's episode. TMZ wouldn't reveal what show he was working on, but Jonas is set to host the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Meanwhile, Peacock announced Monday that Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas will star in Olympic Dreams, an hourlong NBC special airing two days before the Opening Ceremony pitting the Jonas brothers against one another with help from some of Team USA’s best athletes. It's not clear if Nick Jonas was injured filming Olympic Dreams.
Celebritiessoapoperaspy.com

90 Day Fiancé Angela Reveals First Year of Marriage With Michael Was HELL

90 Day Fiancé cast member Angela Deem recently spoke with Melicia Johnson on Entertainment Tonight and revealed her first year of marriage with Nigerian husband Michael Ilesanmi was “hell.”. The iconic couple had become one of the show’s most memorable tandems due to Angela’s blunt attitude doubled with her anger...
MusicPosted by
NBC News

Jonas Brothers will compete against each other in Olympic-themed special

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas have long known what it means to go for the gold — they've been earning gold records for their super catchy pop tunes for years. But now they're aiming for a whole different kind of gold or silver or bronze in a new NBC special, "Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers." But do they have what it takes?
TV & Videosnerdsandbeyond.com

WATCH: Josh Duhamel Talks ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, ‘Shotgun Wedding’, and More on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Josh Duhamel sat down virtually to chat with Jimmy about a few of his latest projects. Duhamel first discussed what it was like getting the call to work on Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, where he exclusively tells Fallon about his near-death accident that occurred while on location. He also briefly discusses Jupiter’s Legacy, where he plays The Utopian, the leader of the Union who are a group of heroes that gain powers on a mysterious island in the 30s and return home to use them to change the trajectory of the United States.