newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat: A Playoff Preview Of First Round Series Against Milwaukee Bucks

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks loses control of the ball against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on December 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Michael Reaves
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat#American Airlines Arena#December#Photo#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets Preview: Seeking Revenge in Milwaukee

With a win, the Milwaukee Bucks would claim the second seed in the Eastern Conference as they control their own destiny as the regular season finally comes to an end. The only thing standing in their way? The severely undermanned Houston Rockets!. Where We’re At. It was not pretty by...
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: AUCH Roundtable on preferred first-round opponent scenario

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the net against New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) (Mike Stobe/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat are locked into the playoffs. That’s, thankfully, without having to endure the new play-in round either. With a win against the Boston Celtics and...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Draft Lottery: Every team's odds to land No. 1 before play-in games

The end of the NBA season is only the beginning for some teams who head to the postseason looking to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy. But for 14 squads, it’s the end of the season… and theirs eyes are now on the NBA lottery later this year to see if they can grab the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to select one of top prospects, whether that’s Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs from Gonzaga or USC big man Evan Mobley.
NHLchatsports.com

Capitals, Bruins poised for physical first-round series in playoffs

With the way the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins played in their first seven matchups this season, the need for a game-winning goal Tuesday night with under two seconds remaining didn’t come as much of a surprise. For the most part, the Capitals and Bruins competed in physical contests without...
NBAPosted by
InsideTheHeat

Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier, the Timberwolves won 119-111 at home win April 16. Minnesota has won five straight in the series. The Heat are 33-28 all-time versus the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 17-12 in home games and 16-16 in road games ... Forward Andre Iguodala has shot 55.6 percent (5-of-9) from three-point range over his last five games ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 12 of his last 17 games, including 46.4 percent (32-of-69) from the 3-point line over his last nine contests ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and forward Jimmy Butler (flu) and guard Tyler Herro (foot) are questionable.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Portland's Best Bet At Playoff Success? A First-Round Series With Denver

The unfortunate reality of the Trail Blazers' abrupt late-season turnaround is that it hasn't done much to change their playoff ceiling. Even if Portland didn't swap Gary Trent Jr. for Norman Powell and played mostly winning basketball leading up to the last week of the regular season, it would still be considered a second-rung title contender at best in a loaded Western Conference.
NBAspotonflorida.com

Miami Heat 108 Milwaukee Bucks 122 Post-Up / Full Court Press Edition Show (Video)

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for Miami Sports on Demand! Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, Miami Hurricanes, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, college football, more! Get your Vertagear chairs here: vertagear.pxf.io/5RSN #MiamiHeat #Bucks #NBA... Posted in:. Places:. 00:29. 21:38. 21:08. 20:42. 20:26. 20:18. 19:51. 19:02. 18:38. 17:21. 16:59.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The incredible Utah Jazz stat that should fuel trip to NBA Finals

You can’t spell ‘Utah Jazz’ without the ‘J’ that characterizes their power. Critics are quick to point out that the Utah Jazz live and die by the three. Thing is, though, these ever-sniping Jazzmen were never on life support during the regular season. No, in compiling the outright best record...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights First Round Series Preview

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs kicked off this weekend. Last Word On Hockey will have previews, analysis, and recaps for all the series so be sure to check those out. The Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights will kick off their series Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. We will take a deep look at the matchup, forwards, defence, and goaltending on both sides to determine who has the advantage.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Milwaukee news said Spurs' record-breaking first half proves Bucks' defense isn't playoffs ready

As the Spurs headed to halftime Monday night, the score looked more like what fans would see late in the 4th quarter. The Spurs put up 87 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, a championship contending Eastern Conference team, in the first half alone. To put that into context, Jordan Howenstein, a stats- and facts-heavy member of the Spurs' public relations team, shared online that the feat comes in second to 1984, when the Spurs scored 91 points against Denver in the second half. The 87 points still made for a franchise record first half.
NHLBradenton Herald

Lightning’s first-round playoff series set to start Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning will open their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Sunday at BB&T Center in Sunrise. The league announced the first four games of the eight first-round playoff series after all the seedings became set Wednesday night. The Lightning’s series opener against Florida will...
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NHLNHL

Series Preview: Colorado vs. St. Louis in First Round

After winning the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record in 2020-21, the Colorado Avalanche is set to face the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the postseason. The clubs will take the ice for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series on Monday at Ball Arena.