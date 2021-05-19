Nicolas and Jonathan from Expandify Marketing Inc. Scale Global Brands With Social Media Advertising

Founder of Yazing, an influencer monetization & cashback shopping platform with thousands of brands offering generous deals & cash rewards. Affiliate marketing can be a lucrative business — if done correctly. Today, 81% of brands have adopted affiliate marketing, and the industry is expected to grow to $8.2 billion in 2022. But despite the abundance of opportunity, many shy away from affiliate marketing because they don't believe they can be a successful salesperson. Others dive in headfirst, promoting their products like crazy only to find that they come across as "too salesy" and generate few sales.