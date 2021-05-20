Ducey aides call $1.5B tax cut 'modest, responsible'
PHOENIX — Top aides to Gov. Doug Ducey are defending the $1.5 billion cut in tax collections and bailout of the most wealthy as "modest and responsible.''. In a briefing with media on Wednesday, Matt Gress, the governor's chief finance officer, said the deal Ducey has negotiated with Republican legislative leaders will leave plenty of money for new and expanded programs. He said these, ranging from road improvements and cash for new schools to new body cameras for Department of Public Safety officers, all can be accomplished even with the tax cuts that will largely benefit the most wealthy.www.myheraldreview.com