newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

House GOP blocks vote to ratify ERA

By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
myheraldreview.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — House Republicans have once again blocked a vote over whether Arizona should ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. On a party-line vote Wednesday, lawmakers voted down a motion by Rep. Judy Schweibert, D-Phoenix, to send HCR 2010 directly to the floor for a vote. She had to take that route because Rep. Frank Pratt, R-Casa Grande, refused to give the measure a hearing after it was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee which he chairs.

www.myheraldreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Gop#Abortion#Constitutional Amendment#Equal Rights Amendment#House Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#House Gop#Gop Lawmakers#D Tucson#Era#Democrat#The U S House#Senate#Ratification#Virginia Lawmakers#Rep Judy Schweibert#Rep Bret Roberts#Laws#D Phoenix#Equality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Arizona StateFremont Tribune

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Maricopa County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Senate president slammed by Maricopa County officials over 'audit'

PHOENIX -- Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions -- they called them accusations -- about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Maricopa County, AZpinalcentral.com

Maricopa County Republicans fire back at state senate over audit

PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery" to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions — they called them accusations — about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Maricopa County, AZkawc.org

Maricopa County Supervisors Reject Election Audit Meeting Request With Senate

PHOENIX -- The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off a server before it was turned over to the Senate as part of a subpoena.
Arizona StateHuffingtonPost

GOP Arizona County Chair Slams Twisted Republican Recount As 'Dangerous'

Arizona’s Republican chair of the Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors has slammed the partisan, highly controversial GOP-launched recount there as “dangerous.”. And a GOP county election official ripped Donald Trump on Saturday as “unhinged” for parroting false complaints about the ballots. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer tweeted.
Arizona StateRegister Citizen

Arizona sheriff's immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of...
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
The Hill

Maricopa County Republican official calls Trump 'unhinged'

The Maricopa County Republican who leads the Arizona county's elections department slammed former President Trump on Saturday, calling his comments on its 2020 election audit “unhinged.”. “Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies...
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Senate audit packs up, begins week-long hiatus

The controversial election audit ordered by Senate President Karen Fann is officially on hold, scheduled to return later this month. Since April 23, Fan’s audit team has counted ballots, examined paper, investigated tabulation machines and other things for an audit of the 2020 general election in Maricopa County. Instead of concluding on Friday, as the […] The post Senate audit packs up, begins week-long hiatus appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Maricopa County, AZYuma Daily Sun

Election still causing rift between officials

PHOENIX – The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off...