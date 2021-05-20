newsbreak-logo
Minnesota State

StormTeam 3: 7 Reports of tornadoes across southern Minnesota

By Aaron White
KIMT
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were several reports of tornadoes across southern Minnesota Wednesday evening, including 2 reported touchdowns in Steele County. As the storms tracked to the north, more reports came out just west of Faribault and Northfield.

