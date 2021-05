After intervention from the Justice Department, the Arizona Senate has halted plans to proceed with a controversial election auditing measure that would have allowed contractors to visit voters door-to-door and interrogate them about their voting record. The Republican-controlled Senate is auditing the election results in Maricopa County, the largest county in the state and one won by Joe Biden, in spite of its long history of voting for Republican candidates. As part of the process, officials contracted a conspiracy-prone firm called Cyber Ninjas, which started work to “statistically identify voter registrations that did not make sense, and then knock on doors to confirm if valid voters actually lived at the stated address.”