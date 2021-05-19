Portland announces it will aggressively clean or remove homeless encampments
PORTLAND — The city of Portland announced Wednesday it plans to more aggressively clean, downsize or remove homeless encampments starting Monday. After a year of avoiding or limiting encampment evictions, the city will act more strictly. The change comes after officials in charge of cleaning and removing street camping sites concluded that their passive approach “has been ineffective,” according to a memo released by the city.www.columbian.com