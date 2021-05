Burgess is about to make a big decision on Chicago P.D. On Wednesday's episode, titled "Trouble Dolls," the detective finds herself investigating the murder of a young pregnant woman that leads her and the rest of the P.D. squad on the hunt for the killer. But as Burgess inches closer to officially adopting Makayla, the young orphaned girl she bonded with earlier in the season, she's faced with a difficult decision to make: Who will look after Makayla if something were to happen to her on the job? That question is at the forefront of Burgess' mind as she juggles the dangers of her line of work amid a deeply personal case.