Turn down the heat
One woman's quest to understand climate change. The smooth ice was like a clear window into the black abyss of the deep Siberian lake. Sergey Zimov, a Russian scientist studying Ice Age methane trapped in the Earth, turned again to the young American graduate student, motioning her forward. “I want to show you something important Katya,” he said. Fueled by a rush of adrenaline, Katey Walter Anthony continued to shuffle slowly across the frozen surface until Sergey stopped. “Looking down through the ice was like looking up at the night sky – but instead of stars, clusters of bubbles streamed up,” recalls Katey. It was a moment that would change everything for the Arctic researcher and future National Geographic Explorer.www.nationalgeographic.com