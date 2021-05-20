newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

After two postponements, Packers set to induct Charles Woodson, Al Harris on Aug. 28

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Digital Courier
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Charles Woodson and Al Harris have waited long enough. The dynamic defensive back duo’s oft-delayed induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is finally happening on August 28. “We are READY,” Woodson wrote in a text message Wednesday afternoon. “Been a long wait.”. Thank you...

www.thedigitalcourier.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Induction#American Football#Charles Green#Subscription#Text Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMile High Report

Injection of elite talent should turbo boost Denver’s 2021 defense

Patrick Surtain, was not the first cornerback taken in the draft, but he is thought by many to be the best cornerback (and some say best defender) in the 2021 draft. This got me thinking about how often rookie CBs have been elite as rookies in the NFL. So I searched for CBs who have made the Pro Bowl in their rookie season. While the Pro Bowl may not be the best measure of “elite” it is at least a measure of “eliteness.”
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Stats for Packers Fifth-Round Round Pick Shemar Jean-Charles

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used the second of their fifth-round picks on Appalachian State’s Shemar Jean-Charles. Here’s a look at Jean-Charles’ five-year career with the Mountaineers. Shemar Jean-Charles’ Stats at Appalachian State. Jean-Charles earned some first-team All-American accolades as a senior, when he led the nation...
NFLPost-Crescent

Packers' dates set for minicamp, offseason workouts

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will begin phase three of their offseason program with organized team activities (OTAs) on May 24, the NFL said Thursday. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not participating in the offseason program at this time, general manager Brian Gutekunst said during the NFL draft. All sessions to this point have been voluntary.
NFLPosted by
Forbes

The Green Bay Packers’ Schedule Is Set

The Green Bay Packers don’t have a clue who their quarterback will be in 2021. But at least the Packers know what their schedule looks like. The NFL released schedules Wednesday and Green Bay’s is certainly filled with challenges. Six of the Packers’ first nine games are on the road,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers is 'Prince Harry', Packers the 'Royal Family'

Colin Cowherd: “This is Prince Harry and the Royal Family. He’s like ‘I know I was born into the Royal Family but I don’t want to live in rainy England, I don’t want to deal with the Queen, and I’m not the heir to the throne anyway. I’m over stuffy, formality, wearing a tie seven days a week, and weird polo matches with old rich people. I know it’s the Royal Family but now I’m married to a beautiful woman and I am over stuffy, old, traditional, overly-formal, and paralyzed by the good ole days. Beverley Hills here I come!’ That’s Aaron Rodgers, he didn’t pick the Packers, they picked HIM. It was doomed to fail. He’s over conservative Green Bay, he’s over those brutal winters, he’s over the dysfunction of the Packers; they never land free agents. They never even made a bid on JJ Watt. Then they drafted a quarterback who was years from playing. He’s done with it, and now he’s got a beautiful actress girlfriend and Jeopardy… The Packers are a little like the NFL American Royal Family. Lombardi, the Super Bowls; they were kind of the first. They were the first dynasty in the NFL. But don’t you look at the Royal Family sometimes and go ‘That’s weirdddd’… Aaron is OVER Green Bay. He understands there was a lot of good in it, so does Favre, but why does every quarterback there end weird? Because Green Bay is a little ‘off.’ A little DIFFERENT. Literally, they have to go to their ‘board’ to make trades… The Packers are like Mike Pence’s hair and Aaron Rodgers is the fly, they just don’t know how to swat it.” (Full Video Above)
NFLESPN

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. --  The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles  the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014...
NFLAcme Packing Company

Shemar Jean-Charles signs rookie contract with Packers, per report

The number is up to give. The Green Bay Packers drafted nine players in the 2021 NFL Draft, and five of those are now under contract ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday. The latest addition to the list of signees is fifth-round cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out of Appalachian State University, according to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

With Jean-Charles Signed, Five Packers Draft Picks Are Under Contract

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed fifth-round cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in time for the start of rookie camp on Friday, a source said. Green Bay also signed sixth-round offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen and sixth-round linebacker Isaiah McDuffie as well as fifth-round defensive tackle T.J. Slaton and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill. That means at least five of the nine draft picks are under contract.
NFLmadcitysportszone.com

Packers add QB after tryout

Green Bay officially has four quarterbacks on its roster. Kurt Benkert, one of two quarterbacks that took part on a tryout basis during the team’s rookie minicamp, sent out a picture on his social media of him signing a contract with the Packers. Benkert had spent parts of the last...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Hottest Girlfriends Of NFL Players

It should go without saying, but if you’re in the NFL you’re more than likely to have a super hot wife/girlfriend. In this post we’ll be going through different players and their significant others. Be sure to go through all the pictures, because you WON’T want to miss out!. Olivia...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers signing veteran WR Marqise Lee

10 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee. He took part in this weekend's rookie minicamp, trying out for the roster. The wideout obviously showed enough over the three practices to earn a contract.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brett Favre Has Brutally Honest Comment On Aaron Rodgers

Brett Favre doesn’t see the Aaron Rodgers situation playing out well for the Packers. The former Green Bay legend, who knows what it’s like to leave the NFC North franchise for another team, shared his latest thoughts on the Rodgers drama. Favre, who finished his career with the Jets and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers reveal what they want in return for any potential Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers have said they won’t trade Aaron Rodgers, but what they’d like to get in return in a potential trade is out there. In the stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers hold most of the cards. They have been publicly consistent in their professions they want Rodgers, and won’t trade him. But according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Pro Football Rumors), the Packers have revealed part of their asking price in any Rodgers trade.