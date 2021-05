It's Hot or Not time again as Sportsmail's Riath Al-Samarrai reveals what's been making him feel warm and what's been leaving him cold this week. It has not always been an easy sell and it’s not always been an upward curve, either. But you watch a fight like Katie Taylor v Natasha Jonas, and the blend of technicality and drama that they brought, and you see a branch of the sport on the cusp of huge things. They didn’t headline the Chisora-Parker card but the women stole the show.