Geary County, KS

Health Department lists COVID-19 numbers

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 9 hours ago
Geary County Health Department statistics on Wednesday included 18 active COVID-19 cases in the county. There was one new confirmed positive case. No one is hospitalized.

