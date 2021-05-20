State Representative Lonnie Clark served as the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Guest Speaker

On Wednesday, the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speaker was Kansas 65th District House of Representative, Lonnie Clark. He is also a member of the Club. Clark shared about his daily routine serving the citizens of the 65h District, which includes Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and part of Fort Riley. “I get up at about 5:00 each morning when we are in session and arrive in Topeka at about 7:30. From 7:30 until 11:00 there is time to read bills and meet with the Republican caucus. From 11:00 until 2:30 or later the legislature is in session”, committee meetings, or there is other work to be done.