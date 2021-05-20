newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, KS

State Representative Lonnie Clark served as the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Guest Speaker

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speaker was Kansas 65th District House of Representative, Lonnie Clark. He is also a member of the Club. Clark shared about his daily routine serving the citizens of the 65h District, which includes Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and part of Fort Riley. “I get up at about 5:00 each morning when we are in session and arrive in Topeka at about 7:30. From 7:30 until 11:00 there is time to read bills and meet with the Republican caucus. From 11:00 until 2:30 or later the legislature is in session”, committee meetings, or there is other work to be done.

jcpost.com
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
City
Milford, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Home, KS
Junction City, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonnie Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Breakfast#Guest Speaker#House Speaker#State Representative#Republican Committee#Democrats#Jc Bbq Grill#E Chestnut#Fort Riley#Geary County#Dr Ferrell Miller#Dinner Meetings#Grandview Plaza#Republican Caucus#Committee Meetings#Session#Lobbyists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

I.C.A.R.E. receives Ft. Riley Grant

On May 14, I.C.A.R.E. was a recipient of a $500.00 Community Assistance Grant from The Ft Riley Spouses Club. (FRSC) The grant award ceremony was held at Riley’s Community Center, Fort Riley. The limited grant funds for The Ft. Riley Spouses Club were allocated on multiple factors, such as the...
Topeka, KSWIBW

The White Linen to hold fundraiser for family of Holton man killed in explosion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s White Linen restaurant will be holding a fundraiser in June to benefit the family of a Holton man killed in a home explosion last week. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Chef Adam VanDonge is close friends with one of Lu Griffith’s stepsons. Griffiths was killed on May 10 when an explosion leveled his home. His wife Teri was injured in the explosion and is currently hospitalized in Kansas City.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Hall of Fame: Christel Marquardt

In an era where a woman’s place was in the home, Christel Marquardt not only broke the glass ceiling—she shattered it. As a dedicated mother to four boys, she waited until her youngest son started school and then set out to follow her own dream: becoming an attorney. Somehow she managed to juggle raising her boys, taking care of the home and the rigors of law school.
Topeka, KSWIBW

High school students organize inclusion peace rally at city hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three area high school students came together to organize a peace rally to call for more inclusion in the community for those with disabilities. It started when Zaylee Bell and her two friends decided to join the Special Olympics Kansas Youth Activation Committee. “One of our...
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Junction City Athletic Training Center to host Fourth Annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course Race

The Junction City Athletic Training Center is hosting their fourth annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course Race at their facility on Saturday May 29th. The event, which will also include a 1K Pot Belly Fun Run and a 2K Kids Division, is a 3K race with four different adult divisions for both men and women (25 and under, 35 and under, 45 and under and 55 and over). Kids also have four different divisions starting with 8 and under, 11 and under, 14 and under and 17 and under. All races will be timed by Manhattan Running Company.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Topeka Business: Hall Of Fame

This year’s JA Business Hall of Fame Laureates are a diverse set of individuals whose contributions to business growth in Topeka vary as much as their involvement in bettering our community. Whether it is the innovator who moved to Topeka to help a local company usher in unprecedented growth; the problem solver who not only honored his father’s legacy but is now preparing to pass the torch to the next generation; the trailblazer who shattered the glass ceiling as a woman attorney and judge; or the visionaries whose combined expertise launched a whole new living experience for seniors, these honorees share a common trait: Belief in possibilities.
Kansas Stateaudacy.com

Kansas chamber cuts ties with US group for endorsing Davids

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group’s support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation. The Kansas City Star reports that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted the state chamber to not renew its membership in the national group. Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chair who served 12 years on the Kansas chamber’s board. Kansas chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said some of the state group’s members were frustrated by the Davids endorsement.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Hall of Fame: Dan Chavez

Dan Chavez understands the meaning behind the saying, “Good things come to those who work.” Growing up in a family business means you roll up your sleeves and help, even before you are supposed to. “I officially started working for my dad when I was 19,” Dan said. “Unofficially, it...
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

JCHS celebrates Prom

For the first time in two years Prom was back on the schedule at Junction City High School Saturday night. Here are the decorations in the Shenk Gym from the public viewing before the prom began. There was not a prom at JCHS in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Topeka, KSPosted by
DIY Active

New Event Venue in East Topeka, a Hub for Community Activity

Shelby Herring and Rebekkah Taylor are a dynamic duo. This year, they decided to open a business together. Within four months, they made it happen. Herring and Taylor are co-owners of a brand new event venue in East Topeka. They hope that their venue will soon turn to be a hub of community activity and special occasions.
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Grub and Grooves will be held May 28

Military Affairs Council Director Craig Bender has announced that the next Grub and Grooves event will be held May 28th in the vacant lot at 10th & Washington Street in downtown Junction City. Bender noted that the first one in April attracted about 50 more people than last year. He...
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

All Veterans Memorial at Great Overland Station to seek repairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The All Veterans Memorial at Great Overland Station could soon see some upgrades. Thursday Shawnee County Commissioners approved to allow Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation to solicit bids to repair the monument. Director Tim Laurent said the memorial’s condition is becoming a safety concern. Laurent says...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Local organizations host their Annual Polar Plunge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Special Olympics Kansas and the Law Enforcement Torch Run put on the 2021 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics athletes. Having fun in the water is always a splash of fun and it’s even better when it’s to support your community. “Today we had the Polar Plunge,...