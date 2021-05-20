Bears Rally in 6th to Take Pirates in Softball

A close game for the first 5 innings turned the Bryan way in the sixth last Thursday night in a non league game played at Continental. Both teams got on the board in first as Bryan opened the game with 3 runs while the Pirates plated 2 in their half of the first. The second and third innings were scoreless with the Bears scoring a single run in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. The Pirates would score a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it a one run game 4-3. It was all Bears in the 6th as they batted around twice to take a 19-3 lead. The Pirates were scoreless in the bottom of the sixth 19-3 final.