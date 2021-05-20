newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ouray, CO

Ouray drops 2 girls' sports

ouraynews.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball, volleyball eliminated due to lack of participation. The Ouray School District is dropping its high school girls’ basketball and volleyball programs, citing a lack of participation that will leave those programs without enough players to field teams next year. The elimination of those programs means the high school will no longer offer any girls’ sports featuring Ouray student-athletes alone. Girls’ soccer, cross country and track and field teams…

www.ouraynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Ouray, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Volleyball#High School Girls#The Ouray School District#Ouray Student Athletes#Basketball#Cross Country#Participation#Ouray Drops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez leading effort to block arms sale to Israel

A group of progressive House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced a resolution Wednesday aimed at blocking a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The resolution is largely symbolic as Democratic leaders who support the sale are unlikely to give the legislation a vote and the window for lawmakers to force a vote to block the sale closes in a couple of days. But the effort underscores the growing divide among Democrats on Israel as a bloody crisis in Gaza continues.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas governor signs fetal heartbeat abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas became the largest state Wednesday with a law that bans abortions before many women even know they are pregnant, but with a unique provision that essentially leaves enforcement to private citizens through lawsuits against doctors or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. The law...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship

President Joe Biden’s efforts to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military strikes against Hamas in Gaza are plunging the two leaders into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship. The two have had other moments of tension over the years, and their current differences over the war in Gaza...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Colonial Pipeline CEO acknowledges paying hackers to restore pipeline

Colonial Pipeline's CEO on Wednesday acknowledged to the Wall Street Journal that his company paid a $4.4 million ransom to hackers as executives were unsure how badly its systems were breached or how long it would take to restore the pipeline. The 5,500-mile (8,850-km) Colonial Pipeline Co (COLPI.UL) system closed...