Ouray drops 2 girls' sports
Basketball, volleyball eliminated due to lack of participation. The Ouray School District is dropping its high school girls’ basketball and volleyball programs, citing a lack of participation that will leave those programs without enough players to field teams next year. The elimination of those programs means the high school will no longer offer any girls’ sports featuring Ouray student-athletes alone. Girls’ soccer, cross country and track and field teams…www.ouraynews.com