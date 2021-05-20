newsbreak-logo
Police Beat for Wednesday, May 19th, 2021

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 36-year-old Herrin man has been arrested by Salem Police on drug charges. Matthew Ingersoll is being held for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of cannabis of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say the items were found in Ingersoll’s possession following a traffic stop at West Main and Missouri Avenue. He was a passenger in the car.

Illinois StateEffingham Radio

ISP Traffic Crash With Injuries

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 131, near Farina, IL, Marion County. May 15, 2021 at 7:28 a.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 1 – 2017 Black Chevrolet Equinox. DRIVER:. Unit 1 – Lakeisha S. Whitaker, a 40-year-old female from...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police arrest three on outstanding warrants at Salem home

Salem Police arrested three people wanted on outstanding warrants when going to one of their homes on Monday. 21-year-old Danielle Campbell of East Main Street was arrested on an outstanding Clinton County warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge. A visitor, 30-year-old Rebekka Stewart of Pine Street in...
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police investigating shooting incident

Centralia Police are still trying to put together the pieces of what happened in the 700 block of North Lincoln Monday night. Administrative Sergeant Steve Whritenour says the department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and located glass in the street as well as ten shell casings in the roadway. There was also a large clump of hair that appears to have been pulled out, possibly during an altercation, lying in the street.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man who runs from police later found hiding in shed

A 55-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on multiple new charges and two outstanding warrants after being located Monday hiding in a shed. Allen Wilson of South Poplar had earlier run from police when they responded to a report of a disturbance at Motel Centralia. After being...
Sandoval, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval Police investigating early morning stabbing

Sandoval Police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly occurred at one of the bars in Sandoval early Tuesday morning. Police Chief Joe Lyons says reports are incomplete and he currently has no details on the location of the incident or the seriousness of the injuries. No arrests have been made.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

O’Fallon man arrested after found sleeping inside rural Centralia home

A resident at a home on South Perrine Street Road south of Centralia woke up Sunday morning to find a man she didn’t know sleeping on a bed in her home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called and arrested 18-year-old Jadon Fouts of O’Fallon, Illinois for alleged criminal trespass to property and for illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

One person injured in two car crash at Broadway and Boone in Salem

Salem Police say one person was injured in a two vehicle crash at North Broadway and Boone Street on Monday afternoon. Police report a car driven by 19-year-old Maci Hocking of North Broadway in Salem was traveling northbound on Broadway when she attempted to make a left hand turn in front of a car driven by 61-year-old Sharon Keller of Mattoon. The two vehicles collided nearly head on.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

One person injured in two vehicle crash east of Centralia

State Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Illinois Route 161 near Zion Hill Road east of Centralia. Preliminary investigative details indicate 40-year-old Davenia Flagg of Centralia stopped in eastbound traffic behind another vehicle when she was struck in the rear by a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Jonathan Fisher of Centralia.
Centralia, ILx95radio.com

Centralia man facing federal weapons charge

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 35-year-old Centralia man has been charged in federal court in East St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm following his arrest by Centralia police last month. On the evening of April 11, Centralia Officer Michael Peebles was reportedly on patrol in...
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

ISP To Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Marion county during May. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

One person hurt in three-vehicle crash on South Broadway and Main in Salem

Salem Police say one person was injured in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in the 100 block of South Broadway at the Main Street intersection in downtown Salem early Saturday night. Police report 47-year-old Teresa Taylor of North Dawley in Salem for an unknown reason didn’t stop for traffic at the...
Marion County, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Marion County reports just three new COVID-19 positives in past two days

The Marion County Health Department is reporting just three new positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday and Wednesday. New cases statewide once again stayed under 2,000, with 1,795 reported. There were 26 additional deaths. None were in South Central Illinois, but one apiece were reported in Madison and St. Clair Counties in the Metro-East. The statewide positivity rate fell another tenth of a percent to 2.7-percent.
Illinois Statewsiu.org

Centralia Woman Sentenced for Defrauding the State of Illinois

A former administrator with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for defrauding the state out of nearly 350-thousand dollars. Fifty-eight-year-old Candace Wanzo of Centralia was sentenced last week in federal court in Springfield to 18 months each on two counts of theft and one count of fraud. The State Journal-Register reports the sentences will be served concurrently.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem man escapes serious injury in single-vehicle crash

A 24-year-old Salem man refused hospital treatment following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 near Iuka. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office indicates Gregory Nicholas of Indiana Avenue was traveling eastbound when he ran off the north side of the road into the roadside ditch and then struck several small trees before coming to a stop.