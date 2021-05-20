Police Beat for Wednesday, May 19th, 2021
A 36-year-old Herrin man has been arrested by Salem Police on drug charges. Matthew Ingersoll is being held for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of cannabis of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say the items were found in Ingersoll’s possession following a traffic stop at West Main and Missouri Avenue. He was a passenger in the car.southernillinoisnow.com