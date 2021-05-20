newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Wander the path to cider love

pdxfoodpress.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember your first cider encounter Food? Was it love at first sip?. For many, the path to becoming a true cider fan is one of exploration, with some unexpected discoveries along the way. We invite you to come along with our team of cider experts and wander the path to cider love. If you’re already a member, thank you! Why not spread the word or give the gift of cider?

pdxfoodpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cider Apple#White Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Apple Cider#Whiskey#Deep Love#Dynamic Wine#Oregon Washington#French#Elevated Styles#Nw Cider Club Copyright#Western Hewe#Western Cider#Cider Style#Cider Styles#Pear Cider#Cider Experts#Path#Curated Ciders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Portland, ORpdxfoodpress.com

Cider Summit PDX Preorders Open!

PORTLAND, Ore. — May 10, 2021 — Cider Summit Portland is now accepting preorders for its Festival-To-Go Tasting Kits, as it announces its 11th annual local festival will be held virtually again this year. Cider Summit hosts the nation’s largest cider festivals, and has successfully transitioned their in-person events to contact-free home tastings to ensure access and inclusivity during the pandemic.
LifestylePosted by
MONTCO.Today

Weekend Wanderer: Breakfast in Bed? No Thanks!

I’d just like to register a concern about Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day and breakfast in bed are shipped more than Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. And while I will forever hope Jen and Brad realize they were meant to be, I never want to see a Mother’s Day that serves me scrambled eggs between the sheets.
RestaurantsValdosta Daily Times

POLING: Wandering into the Low-Key Pub

The young men came to the new bar looking for fun. Instead, it was a slow night. A couple of people here and there, even a cat in a corner, but not much happening. They decided to have a beer or two before moving on. One of the group struck...
DrinksBrewbound.com

Citizen Cider Adds Hibiscus Lime to Citizen Seltzer Lineup

Burlington, VT. – Citizen Cider, founded in 2010 on a hunch and some good old-fashioned hard work, has quickly become a leading player in the craft cider arena. Citizen Cider strives to look at the bigger picture and focuses on being involved in every aspect of their supply chain, sourcing all fruit directly from local farmers and pressing the juice to create a true craft cider. Never from concentrate.
New York City, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Time to sip some cider in the Hudson Valley

New York Cider Week 2021 has started and will keep the festivities going in the Hudson Valley and statewide until May 31. It is hosted by the New York Cider Association and for the first time in the Cider Week’s history, it will include events across the entire state. It will expand to a twice-yearly schedule, with one iteration in the spring and another during the fall, from Oct. 2 to 17.
Public HealthMetropolis Magazine

Virginia San Fratello on Wandering in the Age of Covid

I can’t think if my legs aren’t moving. I went out for a walk to think about what I might write for this column and realized that walking enables me. For over a decade, I have been walking in the southern parts of the high desert of the San Luis Valley where it meets the Taos Plateau, which spans southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. The ground in this region has been used to make buildings and pottery for thousands of years, and as I wander its volcanic landscape, I collect the ground. It is my medium for 3D-printing ceramics and buildings such as the Casa Covida, pictured here, a house for cohabitation and respite during the time of COVID. Right now this ground is covered with snow. The surrounding mountains look like alabaster, and the sky closest to the earth is filled with icy cirrus clouds. It feels like I’m walking through a vast white canvas where my mind can wander. As I walk, I contemplate a future where additive manufacturing can interface with natural phenomena—such as earth and snow—outside of the lab and outside of the factory, and I realize this is my way forward.
Portland, ORbrewpublic.com

Cider Summit Portland 2021 Festival-To-Go Tasting Kits

PORTLAND, Ore. — May 10, 2021 — Cider Summit Portland is now accepting preorders for its Festival-To-Go Tasting Kits, as it announces its 11th annual local festival will be held virtually again this year. Cider Summit hosts the nation’s largest cider festivals, and has successfully transitioned their in-person events to contact-free home tastings to ensure access and inclusivity during the pandemic.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sweetly Finished Non-Alcoholic Ciders

The Brothers Cider Toffee Apple Alcohol Free is a new product from the brand for the UK market that will provide consumers with a way to avoid or restrict their intake of alcohol without losing sight of flavor and more. The cider features a premium flavor that is vegan-friendly and gluten-free, and comes in 500ml bottles that are perfect for sharing. The cider follows on the continued rise in interest for alcohol-free refreshments, which is further enhanced with its signature apple toffee flavor.
Waterville, WAWenatchee World

Waterville Wanderings | Succession Planting

I really love the idea of succession planting. It is the efficient use of your growing time and space. Some plants — carrots and radishes, for example — don't mind being planted together at the exact same time and in the exact same space! Wow, talk about an allusion to living a detailed and organized life.
Portland, ORbrewpublic.com

Portland Cider Co. Releases New Imperial Peach Tea Cider

A new Imperial Cider Series from Portland Cider Co. brings together the experience from Steven Smith Teamaker on the series launch this month. Imperial Peach Tea Cider brings together Assam black tea, Washington peaches and Northwest apples packaged in 12oz cans. Imperial Peach Tea Cider packs a punch at 9.5%...
Drinkssipmagazine.com

NW Cider Club Delivers ‘Elevated’ Offerings

There’s nothing but sunshine on our minds. We’re pretty stoked about sun-drenched adventures in the days ahead, and all the spritzy, delicious cider we’ll drink while doing so. While there’s nothing quite like cracking open a chilled cider in the backyard – we’re not too keen on the decision fatigue...
Drinksmymalonetelegram.com

NY cider producers innovate for flavor

The New York Cider Association recently announced their annual Cider Week festivals, the first of which will begin today and run through May 31. In the U.S. alone, the hard cider market has increased more than tenfold in the past decade and Gregory Peck, assistant professor of horticulture in Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, has been exploring ways to increase the quality and quantity of New York-grown cider apples.
Princeton, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Free Adopt-A-Hen Event at Milk & Money Ciders

It's crazy that this event is happening right now. For a very short period of time a few years back, I had the privilege of being the momma to a few chickens in Princeton. They were amazing, and I just fell in love with the idea of caring for them. I would go out to their pens every day and let them out. They would come running to me when they would see me. I'd let them run around the yard, while I cleaned out their home, and collecting their eggs, which they were very good at hiding.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Salcombe Gins – Rose Sainte Marie and Start Point

The UK’s Salcombe Distilling Co. has recently brought its two flagship products — both gin — to the U.S. for the first time. In addition to its product quality claims, the distillery notes that it is one of the world’s only distilleries directly accessible by boat. Let’s dig in and...
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Old Town Cidery opens hard cider yard in downtown Winchester

WINCHESTER — Opening an outdoor-only space to serve locally made hard cider at 326 N. Cameron St. was about a 10-year process for brothers David Glaize and Philip Glaize III, co-owners of the new Old Town Cidery. The journey began when David Glaize started making hard cider in his basement...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Estacada News

Do Good! Buy Local Beer... and Cider... and Spirits!

Mt. Hood Tap Trail - Mt. Hood Territory - Do Good! Buy Local Beer... and Cider... and Spirits! When we say local, we mean right here in beautiful Clackamas County. Your community and small businesses need you more than ever during these challenging times. One of the best ways you can help local breweries, cideries and distilleries is with your patronage. The Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail makes doing good easy, and is good for you, too! The free mobile pass will get you discounts and specials at 15 local craft drink spots, including to-go and outdoor options. A...
Beauty & Fashionfavecrafts.com

Wanderers Mosaic Blanket

"The Wanderers Blanket is a stunning mosaic crochet blanket that celebrates colour , texture and geometry. The detailed design is far simpler than it appears with a clean crisp border and huge tassels to emphasise the beautiful drape. The pattern includes a bonus section on mosaic crochet technique, how to read a mosaic crochet chart, how to adjust the size of your blanket and comes with a free video tutorial too. The pattern is an intermediate level but the tutorials and videos mean that a confident beginner could also enjoy and create this pattern. "
Orchard, TXtheleadernews.com

Food Briefs: City Orchard launches cider club

City Orchard, 1201 Oliver St., recently launched the Bad Apple Club. Each quarter (October, January, April and June) the members of the Bad Apple Club will receive select ciders from City Orchard’s seasonal releases, limited-run ciders and club-exclusive ciders. The package will be shipped with tasting notes and parings. Members...