newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon kicker rebate of $1.4 billion? Tax revenues up $1 billion in ‘stunning’ forecast

By Hillary Borrud, oregonlive.com Published:
Columbian
 21 hours ago

PORTLAND — Oregon is on track to bring in an additional $1 billion in tax revenues this budget cycle and could pay out a “kicker” tax rebate of up to $1.4 billion, state economists told lawmakers Wednesday afternoon. It’s a dramatic rebound from the down forecast one year ago and...

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Canby, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Senate Republican#Federal Revenues#Tax Increases#State Budget#Federal Budget#House#Republicans#Columbian#Democratic#Legislature#Racial Justice Council#Medicaid#Tax Revenues#Kicker Rebate#Annual Revenue#Oregon Taxpayers#Rebate Sizes#Actual Revenues#One Time Expenditures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

West Linn finalizing DEI audit

Survey will note areas where city can improve diversity, equity and inclusionAlong with managerial consulting firm the Kenley Group, the city of West Linn is finalizing the diversity, equity and inclusion audit that will inform the agency on areas of improvement. The city hired the Kenley Group for the audit last November in the wake of its discrimination lawsuit settlement with Michael Fesser, a Black man from Portland who sued the city for his racially motivated arrest in 2017. Library Director Doug Erickson, one of several staff members who worked with the Kenley Group throughout the audit, said the...
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Monday, including mask confusion for businesses

Good morning. Here are Five Things to start the week. The masks came off last week, but it was far from clear what it meant for businesses. The Oregon Health Authority said businesses could have to verify customers' vaccine status if they are maskless, but businesses are reluctant to police behavior, the Oregonian reports. Friday afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown tweeted that people should follow businesses' guidelines while the state updates its own.