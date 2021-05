The Washington Football Team will welcome fans back to FedEx Field next fall. Washington announced on Thursday its intention to open FedEx up to its full capacity for the 2021 season, while continuing to deploy health and safety measures put in place in 2020. While the state of Maryland currently only permits outdoor venues to operate at 50 percent capacity, Washington is confident, as vaccination rates continue to rise and covid infection rates continue to fall, that it can safely return to 100 percent capacity by the fall.