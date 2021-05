Taking place on what the audience assumes to be some sort of Greek Island, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a bride-to-be, wishes to learn the identity of her father. After reading her mother’s diary and discovering three possible candidates (Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and Pierce Brosnan), Sophie invites the three men to her wedding under the name of her mother (Meryl Streep) in hopes of creating a lasting bond with her true father.