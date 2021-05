Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion is a proud dog mom. Her Instagram followers know it well, and her French bulldog named 4oe has his own popular account. That's why she's the perfect host for a new pet show on Snapchat, which will feature other celebrities and their pets (likely with a few appearances by Megan's pups as well). The show, called Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion, is part of the Snap Originals series. With video entertainment like TikTok and Instagram Reels becoming increasingly popular, Snapchat picked a good time to venture into the mobile show market. The series has already become a huge success with Snapchat's Gen Z audience, and Megan's show is sure to attract some new viewers.