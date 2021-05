When Jody Hill Simpson sat down to read “The Secret of Captain Midnight,” the Music on Norway Pond artistic director and founder immediately had a vision. It was written by Libby Fuller, a friend of hers from Peterborough who was looking for comments on her young adult book. Simpson saw the potential for a new venture under the Music on Norway Pond umbrella – since the normal way that the singing-focused organization operates was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.