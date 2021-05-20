newsbreak-logo
Oil falls for third day on rising coronavirus infections, U.S. stockpiles

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday after a slump in the previous session, as rising U.S. stockpiles added to concerns about a hit to demand from surging coronavirus infections in Asia and possible U.S. rate hikes. Brent crude was down 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $66.60 a barrel...

