Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore on Thursday ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore. The ministry of health said it was aware of...

wnmtradio.com
