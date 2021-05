“Be careful what you wish for – you just may get it” is something that my mother once told me many years ago. No, I’m not asserting that she came up with the phrase, but she knew whenever Christmas time was near, I would be swept away by images of new toys that were always better in the Wishbook than under that Christmas tree. It’s a lot like the roster that has been constructed by the LA Rams after the 2021 NFL Draft.