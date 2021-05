Ford builds some of the best pickup trucks around, and the Ford F-150 Raptor is seen by many as its crowning achievement. This high-performance pickup takes the already capable F-150 and turns things up to eleven by adding more power, meaner looks, and a highly capable chassis. Ford recently revealed the production start date for the 2021 model, and we also caught wind of the 2021 model's pricing, but it just revealed some real juicy info that's infinitely more interesting than how much the thing is actually going to cost. In a video released by the company, we get an inside look at how the Raptor's high-tech shocks work, and it's really cool.