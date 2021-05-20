How to Finance and Buy Your Dream Boat

One industry that has prospered, somewhat surprisingly during the pandemic, is boating. I spoke with a few boat brokers last June who said that they anticipated running out of inventory for the first time ever. They also told me that half the boats they were selling were going to first-time boat owners who really didn’t know what they were getting into. For example, instead of asking about engine hours or the condition of the hull, prospective owners wanted to make sure the slip (dock space) came with the boat...These same brokers anticipate a fire sale once the pandemic is over, as these new COVID-Captains realize the carrying costs (annual expenses) of boat ownership. Boating is nearly always a pricey endeavor.