What Is a Construction Bond and How Does It Work

Last week we looked at the differences of “Good” debt versus “Bad” debt. Now I want to provide you with the three main strategies used by advisers to build wealth from debt. Remember, debt should only be considered for the acquisition of appreciating assets such as real estate or securities with a clear and concise plan to eliminate it during the life of the asset or by retirement. Many of you may think it is a great time to consider borrowing for the purpose of accumulating wealth, however I must caution you; it will never be without risks. One should only consider debt strategies as part of a well thought out financial plan with a professional. Let’s look at some options.