Houston Dynamo FC picked up a well-earned road point against their arch-rivals FC Dallas this afternoon at Toyota Stadium in the first round of the 2021 Texas Derby. Offensively, Houston outshot their neighbors to the north 15-13, while on the other end of the pitch they blocked seven of Dallas’ shots before they could reach the goal. The Dynamo drew 21 fouls and won 55 percent of their 50/50 duels in a gritty team effort that gave the team its third positive result in four outings this year.