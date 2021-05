Thai Airways International (OTCMKTS: TAWNF) is making an explosive move up the charts after creditors delayed a vote on whether to approve Thai Airways International Pcl’s debt restructuring plan by a week, according to the carrier’s legal adviser. Thai Airways needs more than 50% of creditors to accept its plan, which is part of measures to help it return to profitability as it navigates the devastation wreaked on the global travel industry by the pandemic.