Sutherland Dinner Date
As of May 1 delivery in Paullina has been discontinuedThursday, May 20 - Chicken Broccoli w/Pasta Casserole, Beets, Mixed Fruit.Friday, May 21 - Half of a Turkey Sandwich, Cup of Minestrone Soup, Banana, Molasses Cookie.Monday, May 24 - Salmon Patty, Baked Sweet Potatoes, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit.Tuesday, May 25 - Cook's Choice.Wednesday, May 26 - Philly Sloppy Joe, WW Bun, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges.Thursday, May 27 - Roast Turkey, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Broccoli, Peaches, Whole Wheat Roll.belltimescourier.com