Sutherland Dinner Date

O’Brien County Conservation has a great line-up of events for the annual Wings & Wetlands festival. It is a great opportunity to experience the wonders of birds and their habitats. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, May 15 at the Prairie Heritage Center and many of the presentations will also be hosted virtually so you can enjoy them from anywhere.Begin your morning at 8:00 a.m. for a Warbler Walk with expert birder, Lee Schoenewe. Migrating songbirds are on the move and Schoenewe is exceptional at helping people identify birds. Registration is . . .