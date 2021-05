After missing out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Google I/O back in 2021. The virtual event is all set to take place from Tuesday, May 18, through Friday, May 21. We are likely to see Sundar Pichai and other Google executives in the first part of the show will be a keynote, usually when the major news pops up. For reference, Google I/O is the company’s annual developer conference where it announces new software and various updates for its existing apps and services. It is primarily geared towards developers. However, there are some consumer-focused events too. Here’s what you can expect the search giant to announce this year.