Golf

Wolverine girls earn fifth place WEC Tourney finish

belltimescourier.com
 15 hours ago

Kaeley Einck looks for good results from this chip shot at the WEC Tourney. Samantha Wilbur lines up a WEC Tourney putt. The South O’Brien Girls Golf Team earned a fifth-place finish as The Ridge Golf Club in Sioux Center hosted War Eagle Conference Tournament May 11. The Wolverines totaled 427 strokes on the 18-hole layout. Unity Christian won the tourney with a score of 395. Next were Gehlen Catholic at 414, Akron-Westfield at 420 and Remsen St. Mary’s at 422.Seniors Kaeley Einck and Breana Bottjen were among the 10 lowest scorers at . . .

belltimescourier.com
O'brien County, IAbelltimescourier.com

Wolverine boys pile up points in third-place finish at Royal Coed Relays

South O’Brien was one of three boys teams to score over 100 points as MMCRU hosted the Royal Coed Relays April 30 at Marcus. The Wolverines’ 120 points earned them third place. The meet winner was Unity Christian with 150 points. The host Royals were in second with 143 points. The Knights set meet records in the 200 meter dash as well as the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays.For the Wolverines, Keaton Sampson won the shot put with a throw of 40’ 8”. Also placing first was the shuttle hurdle relay team of Micah Davis, Grant . . .
Gaffney, SCGaffney Ledger

Ward earns spot in state tourney

The Gaffney High golf team failed to qualify for the state tournament Monday at the upper state tournament at Chester but the good news is that one of its golfers did. Gaffney’s Ryker Ward shot a 76 at Monday’s upper state tournament to qualify as one of the top individual finishers from a non-qualifying team. “I’m really happy for Ryker,” […]
The Woodlands, TXyourconroenews.com

GIRLS GOLF: The Woodlands slips to eighth place finish at state

GEORGETOWN — It was a gloomy day on the golf course and, unfortunately, the results reflected that for The Woodlands. The Lady Highlanders slipped from being in contention after the first round to a ninth place finish on Tuesday. The Woodlands was back at state for the first time since it finished third in 2018.
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Scots Finish in Fifth Place at AMC Championship

EUGENE, Mo. – The Lyon College women’s golf team finished in fifth place at the American Midwest Conference Championship this afternoon. Sydney Czanstkowski saved her best golf for the final day of the tournament as the freshman carded an 80 to climb three spots up the leaderboard. Czanstkowski’s strong showing in the AMC Championship earned the Mountain Home product a sixth-place finish and Second-Team All-AMC Honors.
Golfmackinawcitycomets.com

Golf finishes 2nd place at Treetops

The Mackinaw City Golf team traveled to Gaylord for a golf meet at the Treetops. The Comets finished in 2nd place, just 2 points behind Gaylord St Mary’s. Kal O’Brien took 1st overall with a 78. Other Comets scoring were:. Sean Postula 100. Noah Valot 107. Jaren Valot 127. Jared...
Primghar, IAbelltimescourier.com

Wolverine golf girls enjoy great weather and a win over Akron-Westfield

The South O’Brien Girls Golf Team faced Akron-Westfield in a War Eagle Conference dual at the Primghar Golf Course on April 30. The 70-degree temps and sunshine made it a fantastic night for golf. The Wolverines won the dual 211-229. Their 9-hole average puts them in 3rd place in the War Eagle Conference.Sophomore Whitney Einck had a great night and earned medalist honors with a 49, which was a personal best for her. Senior Breana Bottjen shot a 51, also a personal best, which put her in third. Senior Kaeley Einck ended the . . .
Taos, NMTaos News

Taos Academy esports team finishes 3rd at state tourney

The Taos Academy esports team finished in 3rd place in the state tournament last week with a strong showing in both the League of Legends and the Rocket League. That puts the team in third place overall (out of 12) in both leagues. Coach Cal van Willigen said next year,...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman girls golfers win Metro Conference tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights are Metro Conference girls golf champions. They had the only 3 players to break 80 on Monday at Elmwood Golf Course led by medalist Lauren Sutcliffe who broke par with a brilliant 71. Teammate Shannon McCormick was right behind with a 73 and Emily Kolb shot 79.
Shepherd, MIArgus Press

NL girls take fifth at Shepherd

SHEPHERD — New Lothrop’s girls track team finished fifth Friday with 65 points in the small school division at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite. Clara Krupp finished second in the 800 (2:31.51) and 1600 (5:34.50) runs, respectively. Chalea Herron, Elizabeth Heslip, Kendra Gross and Alexis Miller ran second for the Hornets...
Paullina, IAbelltimescourier.com

South O’Brien girls finish second to Unity at Wolverine Relays

South O’Brien entertained four other girls teams at the Wolverine Relays held May 6 at Paullina. The locals were unable to upset reigning War Eagle Conference champion Unity Christian, scoring 133 team points compared to Unity’s 184. Sioux Central finished a close third with 130 points.The Wolverines continued their strong showing in the sprints. Annika Jenness won the 100 meters and Willa Sickelka took the 200. With Jenness running the leadoff leg and Sickelka the anchor, South O’Brien captured both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Filling out both relays were Hannah Dau and Karlee Warnke . . .
Sioux County, IAbelltimescourier.com

Wolverine girls complete busy week with win over West Sioux golfers

The South O’Brien Girls Golf Team faced West Sioux for a War Eagle Conference dual on May 6 at Primghar Golf & Country Club. South O’Brien took the win 229-244. It was the last home dual of the season and the third meet in four days. “Although our team score was 11 strokes above our average, it was good to get the win,” commented South O’Brien coach Kris Faust.Senior Breana Bottjen matched her personal best with a 51, which was good for runner-up medalist. “Breana continues to show consistency and focus . . .
Onawa, IAStorm Lake Times

Ridge View girls earn runner-up finish in Western Valley meet

Katie Pickhinke and Rowan Jensen each won an individual event and one relay team was victorious to help Ridge View earn a runner-up finish in the Western Valley Conference girls track and field meet on Monday night in Onawa. KPWC was the team champion with 176 points. Ridge View scored 123.5. In the field events, Madison Stowater finished second in […]
Golfcrowleytoday.com

Pios finish fourth at state golf tourney

Notre Dame’s Joshua Faulk fired a final round score of 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday to help lead the Pios to a fourth-place finish in the Division III boys’ team standings at the Allstate/Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships. The Pios shot a two-day total of 618, falling short of third-place...
Claremore, OKPosted by
Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore sends 6 girls to tennis state tourney

Regionals have come and gone, and some local tennis standouts extended their seasons by qualifying for the state tournament. Claremore was especially impressive in its outing at Cascia Hall on Monday, earning six bids to the Class 5A state championships. Among those to qualify were Erin Kuykendall (No. 1 singles), Kylee Ohman (No. 2 singles), Daley Reynolds and Kinsey Singer (No. 1 doubles) and Molly Andrews and Kinley Williams (No. 2 doubles)
Ashland, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Golfers finish fifth at conference meet

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood golf team finished fifth with a team score of 398 at the annual Capitol Conference Golf Tournament held this year at the Pines Country Club near Valley on May 6. A cold morning turned into a beautiful afternoon, especially for senior Aiden Lindley. Lindley finished ninth...