Wolverine girls earn fifth place WEC Tourney finish

South O’Brien was one of three boys teams to score over 100 points as MMCRU hosted the Royal Coed Relays April 30 at Marcus. The Wolverines’ 120 points earned them third place. The meet winner was Unity Christian with 150 points. The host Royals were in second with 143 points. The Knights set meet records in the 200 meter dash as well as the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays.For the Wolverines, Keaton Sampson won the shot put with a throw of 40’ 8”. Also placing first was the shuttle hurdle relay team of Micah Davis, Grant . . .