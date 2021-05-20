Wolverine girls earn fifth place WEC Tourney finish
Kaeley Einck looks for good results from this chip shot at the WEC Tourney. Samantha Wilbur lines up a WEC Tourney putt. The South O’Brien Girls Golf Team earned a fifth-place finish as The Ridge Golf Club in Sioux Center hosted War Eagle Conference Tournament May 11. The Wolverines totaled 427 strokes on the 18-hole layout. Unity Christian won the tourney with a score of 395. Next were Gehlen Catholic at 414, Akron-Westfield at 420 and Remsen St. Mary’s at 422.Seniors Kaeley Einck and Breana Bottjen were among the 10 lowest scorers at . . .belltimescourier.com