5 Popular Machine Learning libraries you should know about

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s AAPI Heritage month and at Reviewed we’re honoring Asian American businesses and products all month long. Supporting the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community is something everyone can do, whether it be through advocating, spreading awareness, donating to support causes, or shopping at Asian-owned businesses. In the event you’re searching for a Father’s Day, graduation, or birthday gift, or you’re just looking for a little something for yourself, you can check out our list of AAPI businesses, or read on to discover eight incredible AAPI-owned businesses run by women. Supporting these brands is a simple way to show your solidarity with the AAPI community, so let’s get shopping!