After two postponements, Packers set to induct Charles Woodson, Al Harris on Aug. 28

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Rochester Sentinel
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Charles Woodson and Al Harris have waited long enough. The dynamic defensive back duo’s oft-delayed induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is finally happening on August 28. “We are READY,” Woodson wrote in a text message Wednesday afternoon. “Been a long wait.”

