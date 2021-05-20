Wolverine girls qualify a terrific ten for State Track Meet

(Guthrie Center) ACGC is among the elite boys teams at Treynor’s State Qualifying Track Meet on Thursday. Charger coach Cody Matthewson lists Treynor, Underwood, and Clarinda as some of the heavy hitters. In Class 2A, two entries automatically qualify from each site plus the next eight best marks statewide. “You can look at it in a positive way. We are going to have our guys pushed in their competitions. We are looking at moving some things around and changing stuff up. Things that we’ve been toying around with here recently. I’m pretty pleased with where we are at right now and where we are getting to. I’m pretty pleased with who we get to compete against. At large is going to be a really big advantage for us.”