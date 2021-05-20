Wolverine girls qualify a terrific ten for State Track Meet
Isn’t it grand! The South O’Brien girls track and field team qualified a grand total of 10 events for the State Track and Field Meet to be held May 20-22 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.The Wolverines won six events at the Class 1A State Qualifying Meet May 13 at Lawton. Securing a trip to state were Annika Jenness in the 100 meters, Willa Sickelka in the 200 and Karlee Warnke in the long jump. Hannah Dau joined that threesome for victories to qualify the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay. It was Maddy Jungers . . .belltimescourier.com