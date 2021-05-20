A Gift Of Geraniums

newsbreak-logo
Front row, L to R: Colleen Hennings, Lois Christiansen and Marlys Peters. Back row, L to R: Marjorie Hengeveld, Dr. Janette Simon, CMHC Administrator and Millie Peters. Ivan (Butch) Edwards, originally of Primghar, donated geraniums to Community Memorial Health Center to celebrate National Nursing Home Week, May 9 – 15, and the great care he receives there. This year’s theme - Through the Seasons - was marked with special activities highlighting each season throughout the week. Monday, Spring Fling; Tuesday, Summer Hawaiian Luau; Wednesday, Summer County Fair; Thursday, Fall Oktoberfest; and Friday, Winter Carnival.Spring was celebrated . . .

