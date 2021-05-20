Qualifying Meet sees Wolverine boys send one event on to State

By Abby Stout South O’Brien FFA Reporter On Monday April 19, 13 members of the South O’Brien FFA chapter traveled to Des Moines to participate in the State FFA Leadership Conference. All throughout Monday and Tuesday, thousands of FFA members from across Iowa competed in many career and leadership development events, as well as receiving recognition for proficiency awards and state degrees. Delegate meetings were held to discuss how the Iowa FFA would change over the next year, and new state officers were elected. Delegates that represented South O’Brien were Abigail Boardman and Aiden Rehder. In . . .