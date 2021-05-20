Qualifying Meet sees Wolverine boys send one event on to State
South O’Brien’s shuttle hurdle relay boys have punched their ticket to Des Moines. They accomplished that by winning the event at the Class 1A State Qualifying Meet held May 13 at Lawton. Teaming up to come in first were Grant Wagner, Boston Riedemann, Pete Bottjen and Micah Davis. They are scheduled to compete Thursday afternoon at the State Track and Field Meet which runs May 20-22 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.In Class 1A, the top place winner in each event, plus the next 14 best performances statewide from qualifying meet 1st-8th place winners . . .belltimescourier.com