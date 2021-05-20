newsbreak-logo
O'brien County, IA

Qualifying Meet sees Wolverine boys send one event on to State

belltimescourier.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth O’Brien’s shuttle hurdle relay boys have punched their ticket to Des Moines. They accomplished that by winning the event at the Class 1A State Qualifying Meet held May 13 at Lawton. Teaming up to come in first were Grant Wagner, Boston Riedemann, Pete Bottjen and Micah Davis. They are scheduled to compete Thursday afternoon at the State Track and Field Meet which runs May 20-22 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.In Class 1A, the top place winner in each event, plus the next 14 best performances statewide from qualifying meet 1st-8th place winners . . .

belltimescourier.com
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Lawton, IALe Mars Daily Sentinel

Gehlen generates 16 bids for state track meet

LAWTON — It was a good day for the Gehlen Catholic track and field teams at the state qualifying meet Thursday. The Jays will send a total of 16 events to the Class 1A state meet with 10 events for the boys and six for the girls. The events for...
Lawton, IALe Mars Daily Sentinel

RSM girls reach state in five events

LAWTON — The Remsen St. Mary’s girls track team qualified five events for the Class 1A state meet. The Lady Hawks had to wait to find out about all five of their events as they didn’t win any at Thursday’s state qualifying meet. In 1A, only meet winners automatically qualify with the remaining 14 spots going to the next-best performances from across the state.
Lawton, IALe Mars Daily Sentinel

Four field events for Akron-Westfield advance

LAWTON — The Akron-Westfield track and field teams will send four events to the Class 1A state meet, in each of the field events. Ian Blowe moves on in the two throwing events. While Lawton-Bronson’s Zach Verzani won both events, Blowe snagged one of the 14 at-large spots reserved for the next-best performances among non-winners in the events.
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Paullina, IAbelltimescourier.com

Host South O’Brien boys are runners-up at Wolverine Relays

South O’Brien’s track and field boys finished behind only Unity Christian as they hosted the Wolverine Relays May 6 at Paullina. South O’Brien totaled 121 points while the Knights scored 183. Rounding out the field were Sioux Central with 88 points, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn with 82 and Alta-Aurelia with 78.Finishing first in the high jump was Willie Conley. The shuttle hurdle relay also came up a winner. Team members were Grant Wagner, Boston Riedemann, Pete Bottjen and Micah Davis. That success carried over to the 110 meter hurdles where Davis was second and Wagner . . .
Sioux County, IAbelltimescourier.com

Wolverine boys top West Sioux golfers

South O’Brien prepped for the May 10 Boys Conference Meet at Sioux Center by handing West Sioux a 194-208 War Eagle defeat May 6 at Primghar Golf & Country Club. “It was our final meet of the regular season and the guys came out ready to play’” observed Wolverine coach Heath Reichle. “I’ve been really happy with their effort and attitude all year and tonight was no exception.”Kaedon Louscher earned medalist honors for the first time in his career with a 45 and Josh Johannsen finished second with a 46. “It’s been a fun . . .
O'brien County, IAbelltimescourier.com

South O’Brien golf girls claim top three medals in defeating Wolves

The South O’Brien Girls Golf Team met Harris-Lake Park for a War Eagle Conference dual on May 4 at Primghar Golf & Country Club. Since HLP did not have a full team, South O’Brien took the win. The Wolverines shot a 221, which is four strokes above their average.South O’Brien took home the top three medals. Senior Breana Bottjen was medalist with a 51. “Breana continues to show her competitive spirit coming out night after night consistently improving her game,” remarked Wolverine coach Kris Faust. Sophomores Samantha Wilbur and Whitney Einck tied for second . . .
O'brien County, IAbelltimescourier.com

South O’Brien girls confront unfamiliar surroundings, Gehlen golfers

The South O’Brien Girls Golf Team traveled to Le Mars for a War Eagle Conference dual against Gehlen Catholic on May 3. The Wolverines lost the dual 210-226 on the red course. “Although it was a pretty nice night, the wind definitely played a factor,” said South O’Brien coach Kris Faust. “We have had several home meets this season, so it was good to face an unfamiliar course to see what we could do. Sophomore Whitney Einck had a great night, earning runner-up medalist honors with a 49.”Senior Breana Bottjen shot a . . .
Le Mars, IALe Mars Daily Sentinel

Akron-Westfield tops Gehlen at Jays Golf Classic

LE MARS — War Eagle Conference foes Akron-Westfield and Gehlen Catholic battled at the Gehlen Jays Golf Classic held Friday at Willow Creek Golf Course on a beautiful sunny spring day. The Westerners came out on top by a 351-355 score in the 18 hole tournament which also included Lawton-Bronson...
Iowa Statebelltimescourier.com

Iowa FFA State Convention

By Abby Stout South O’Brien FFA Reporter On Monday April 19, 13 members of the South O’Brien FFA chapter traveled to Des Moines to participate in the State FFA Leadership Conference. All throughout Monday and Tuesday, thousands of FFA members from across Iowa competed in many career and leadership development events, as well as receiving recognition for proficiency awards and state degrees. Delegate meetings were held to discuss how the Iowa FFA would change over the next year, and new state officers were elected. Delegates that represented South O’Brien were Abigail Boardman and Aiden Rehder. In . . .
Royal, IAbelltimescourier.com

Meet record helps South O’Brien girls to runner-up finish at Royal Coed Relays

South O’Brien set a meet record in the 4x100 meter relay as part of a second-place team effort at the Royal Coed Relays April 30 at Marcus. Guiding the 4x100 to its record-setting performance with a time of 51.55 was the team of Annika Jenness, Hannah Dau, Karlee Warnke and Willa Sickelka. The Wolverines, with 142 points, finished behind Unity Christians’ 176 points in the team race. The Knights set a meet record in the 4x200.There were five other first place finishes for South O’Brien. The individual winners were Sophia Faust in the . . .
Okoboji, IAbelltimescourier.com

South O’Brien boys place fifth at Okoboji Relays

Nine boys teams gathered April 26 to compete in the Okoboji Relays at Milford. South O’Brien finished sixth with 24 points. Spirit Lake scored 125 points to win the meet by one point over Sioux Center.In the high jump, Jacob VanLith placed fourth and Willie Conley 6th. Hudson Oolman was fifth in the long jump. The 110 meter hurdles event saw Grant Wagner finish fifth and Micah Davis sixth.The top placing for the Wolverines came in the distance medley relay where Mason Warnke, Aidan Rehder, Oolman and VanLith came in second. Finishing fifth was the shuttle . . .
Primghar, IAbelltimescourier.com

South O’Brien golf girls overcome Sioux Central and the weather

The South O’Brien Girls Golf Team faced Sioux Central in a non-conference dual at the Primghar Golf Course on April 27. The cold wind, mist, and 40-degree temps made it a tough night for golf. Even so, the Wolverines won the dual 214-235.Sioux Central’s Kendra Casey earned medalist honors with a 50. Sophomore Samantha Wilbur led the Wolverines with a 51 for second place. “Samantha continues to play focused, consistent golf and is motivated to work on her game,” remarked South O’Brien coach Kris Faust. Senior Breana Bottjen took third with . . .
O'brien County, IAbelltimescourier.com

Wolverine boys notch season-best score in loss to Akron-Westfield golfers

South O’Brien wrapped up the week with a third straight home meet. The Wolverines shot well but lost the War Eagle Conference golf dual to Akron-Westfield April 30 at Primghar Golf & Country Club.“After a cold and rainy night for our last meet, we had an amazing night for golf tonight,” said Wolverine coach Heath Reichle. “We had two senior golfers missing from our varsity line-up due to illness and another school activity so we needed two JV golfers to step up. Reid Nelson and David Bottjen did a great job of filling in and . . .
movillerecord.com

Pages 1, 8 & 9 — L-B Color Run and River Valley Buddy Bench

Lawton-Bronson and River Valley both remembered special friends last weekend with a Bryce Clausen Color Run (L-B) and Hayden Juelfs Buddy Bench dedication (River Valley). More photos from both events on pages 1, 8 and 9 of this week’s Record.
O'brien County, IAbelltimescourier.com

South O’Brien competes at Sheldon Orab Boys Invitational

Track and field athletes from South O’Brien got the opportunity to participate at the varsity and JV level as Sheldon hosted the Orab Boys Invitational April 22. The Wolverines scored 22.5 points to finish sixth in the varsity team results.Hudson Oolman placed third in the long jump and seventh in the 400 meter dash. Jacob VanLith took fifth in the high jump and seventh in the 200 meter dash. Sixth place finishes went to Jake Wallin in the shot put and Marcus Green in the 110 meter hurdles.Grant Wagner, Micah Davis, Boston Riedemann and Green . . .
Lawton, IALe Mars Daily Sentinel

Gehlen boys, KP-WC girls win titles at Lawton-Bronson meet

LAWTON — Gehlen Catholic, Hinton and KP-WC were the three local teams who competed at the Eagles Coed Relays hosted by Lawton-Bronson on Tuesday. The Gehlen boys came away with the team title out of 11 teams while KP-WC finished second at the meet. The Jays got their first win...