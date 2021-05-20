newsbreak-logo
Nick Jonas gives health update after bike injury: 'I'm feeling really good'

Cover picture for the articleNick Jonas is “feeling really good” after his bike injury. The Jonas Brothers star cracked a rib in a bike accident over the weekend, and has given an update on his health as he insisted he “feels very lucky” that his injuries weren’t much worse.

CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Nick Jonas hospitalized after suffering injury on set: report

Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalized after suffering an injury on the set of a TV show over the weekend. The pop star and actor sustained the injury Saturday night and had returned home by Sunday, TMZ reported. The nature of Jonas’ injury has not been released, nor has the name...
MusicThe Sun US

Nick Jonas rushed to hospital after sustaining injury filming secret project

NICK Jonas has been reportedly rushed to hospital after sustaining an injury while filming a secret project. According to TMZ, the singer, 28, was injured on Saturday night while on-set but their source would not "disclose the nature of the accident or injury". The publication also claimed that The Voice...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans and Kelly Clarkson Are Calling Out Nick Jonas for “Really Messing Up”

Nick Jonas made sure that the final knockout round of The Voice ended with a bang. During Monday night's episode, the Jonas Brothers band member was forced to pick one of two Team Nick singers to advance to the next round — Zae Romeo, 21, or Rachel Mac, 16. The only problem is, Nick immediately regretted his pairing decision once both artists started singing. Rachel delivered "Foolish Games" by Jewel with ease and flawless vocals while Zae showed off his impressive range performing BøRNS's "Electric Love."
MusicKFOR

Nick Jonas set to host the “2021 Billboard Music Awards”

(NBC) – The “Billboard Music Awards” will have a new host next month on NBC. Nick Jonas will be taking over the mantle from his fellow “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson, who has hosted most recently. Jonas has won three Billboard music awards himself over the years, as part of the...
CelebritiesColumbian

Nick Jonas talks about fame

Nick Jonas isn’t taking his sex symbol status too seriously. As a matter of fact, the pop music heartthrob said he’s a “little embarrassed” by it. In a new interview with GQ Hype, Jonas shared his thoughts about his music, his marriage to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and how he feels about all the attention surrounding his appearance.
CelebritiesPopculture

Will Nick Jonas Be on 'The Voice' Monday After on-Set Injury?

Nick Jonas was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering an injury on the set of an unnamed project, leaving many fans wondering if his other upcoming projects are in jeopardy. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the unspecified injury occurred Saturday night and resulted in the singer being rushed to a hospital via ambulance, and while he was released from the hospital Sunday evening, will Jonas be well enough to appear on The Voice Monday night?
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Will an Injury Keep Nick Jonas From Appearing on The Voice Tonight?

Nick Jonas was injured late Saturday night while filming an undisclosed project and taken to the hospital, it was reported by TMZ. The Voice coach was then treated and released and is home recuperating. The exact nature of his injury was not revealed, but it is expected that he will appear on tonight’s live episode of The Voice, when his remaining two artists— Dana Monique and Rachel Mac—will compete for America’s vote to get into next week’s finale.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

‘The Voice 20’ power rankings: Team Nick Jonas led by Rachel Mac and Dana Monique heading into live shows

The Knockouts for Season 20 of “The Voice” concluded on Monday, April 26, and coach Nick Jonas, eager for his first win, heads to the live shows with a diverse, but traditional set of artists. Led by two powerhouse female vocalists and completed with three reliable and consistent male artists, Nick has built a team that is made to withstand the ups and downs of this season that lacks a clear frontrunner.
CelebritiesKTVB

'The Voice': Nick Jonas on His First Live Shows and Biggest Competition (Exclusive)

The Voice's season 20 competitors had their first live show experience on Monday -- and so did coach Nick Jonas!. The Jonas Brother is actually in his second season of the singing competition, however, his season 18 debut last year coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the live shows became a virtual experience -- with the competitors and coaches appearing from home.
Designers & Collectionsvinepair.com

Nick Jonas and John Varvatos on Fashion, Friendship, and the Future of Villa One Tequila

It’s not unusual to see collaborations between creative people. In fact, put creatives in a room and often sparks happen from a simple conversation. That’s exactly what happened when iconic men’s fashion designer John Varvatos met worldwide pop star Nick Jonas at a party a few years ago. The two hit it off, bonded over music and fashion, and a friendship began. Then they put it to work.
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Nick Jonas Rushed to Hospital by Ambulance

Nick Jonas was rushed by ambulance to hospital late Saturday night. It seems he was injured on set, but everything is being kept very hush-hush. The nature of the injury and accident have not been commented on by any reps of Jonas, in fact they would not even tell TMZ, who gained knowledge of the incident first, what Jonas is currently filming.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘I’m a teenage girl. I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely’

The Drivers License singer reflects on turning her first big breakup into the year’s biggest hit – and how songwriting saved her from the anxieties of being a Disney star. Do you remember your first heartbreak? If not, 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single, Drivers License, may awaken some dusty memories. The story of passing her test and driving past the house of the ex she had planned to celebrate with, it filters Adele-scale devastation through Taylor Swift’s wit and Lorde’s mysticism, balancing hangdog self-pity (“I’ve never felt this way for no one!”) with stinging indignation: “Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me!” she belts at its climax. Perhaps being called out as a phoney songwriter is even worse than being a cad.