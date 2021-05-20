Ford betting fans of F-150 will embrace electric
Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace an electric F-150 truck that would help transform how the world drives (May 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ea0702a4a3464f7cbaffd4ccb66bb668. News In Your Inbox!. Right Now.www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com