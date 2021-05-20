newsbreak-logo
Cars

Ford betting fans of F-150 will embrace electric

 8 hours ago

Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace an electric F-150 truck that would help transform how the world drives

Carstribuneledgernews.com

Ford's forthcoming battery-electric truck to be called 'F-150 Lightning'

May 10—Ford Motor Co.'s battery-electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck is coming — and now it has a name. The Blue Oval revealed Monday that the truck will be dubbed "F-150 Lightning." The vehicle itself will be unveiled May 19 via a livestreamed event from Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn.
Carsrenewanews.com

Ford reviving F-150 Lightning for electric F-Series pickup

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Ford has confirmed that it’s using the F-150 Lightning name for its upcoming fully electric F-Series models due starting in 2022. The automaker disclosed little more about the electric F-150 Lightning, but it announced an official reveal date of May 19, and indicated that the model will bring “stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities” to…
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

All-Electric Ford F-150 Will Be Called Lightning, Debuts May 19

The all-electric Ford F-150 will officially be called Lightning, according to the automaker. In a release that also confirmed the EV’s reveal on May 19, Ford announced it would dust off its legendary sport truck nameplate for the newest F-150. The new F-150 Lightning will likely share little but the...
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ford to Reveal New Battery-Electric F-150 Lightning Next Week

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said that its upcoming electric pickup truck will take a name from its past -- "F-150 Lightning" -- and that it will be fully revealed at a live-streamed event on May 19. Ford's much-anticipated electric F-150 is expected to go head-to-head with electric pickups from Tesla...
Carsadventure-journal.com

Ford Announces Name, Reveal Date of All-Electric F-150

The Ford F-150 has been sold for 73 years. It’s been the best selling vehicle on the planet for decades. How best selling, you ask? Last year, Ford sold nearly 2,500 F-150s per day, every day. That’s about 105 trucks sold every hour, for 24 hours per day. Mind-boggling, right?...
Dearborn, MIgmauthority.com

Fully Electric Ford F-150 Lightning To Be Unveiled On May 19th

The fully-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup will make its official debut during a special live-streamed event on May 19th, the automaker announced this week. The debut event will be held at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan at 9:30 p.m. EST and will be “livestreamed for millions to watch,” across multiple platforms, including the brand’s different social media pages and on the social media pages of various national media publications. The event will also be streamed to 18 “out-of-home,” locations in well-known tourist areas such as Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard.
CarsCleanTechnica

The Ford F-150 Lightning — Ford’s Electric Pickup Truck Entry!

The electric Ford F-150 is coming, and we have all the details! Well, no, not really, but we do have a name!. The vehicle will be called the Ford F-150 Lightning. Good choice, Ford, good choice. Frankly, I’m surprised we haven’t had a Lightning on the market yet. But maybe I’m biased, being from the lightning capital of the world and all.
CarsPosted by
Axios

Ford's electric F-150 reveal is a pivotal EV moment

Ford Motor Co. will take the wraps off the electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck on Wednesday night. Why it matters: It's a big moment in the young movement toward pickups with a plug — and for electric vehicles more broadly. Ford won't be the first to market...
Carsreviewgeek.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Returns as a New Electric Truck

Today Ford announced that its upcoming electric truck would be called the F-150 Lightning. Bringing back the popular SVT Lightning name from the 90s for an all-electric pickup truck just makes sense. The new wheels will officially be unveiled on May 19th. The Ford F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle...
Dearborn, MImusclecarsandtrucks.com

PRESIDENT BIDEN TO SEE ELECTRIC FORD F-150 LIGHTNING EARLY

Earlier this week, the Ford Motor Company officially announced that the F-150 Lightning will make its debut on May 19. Not to be confused with the muscle truck that once wore the same nameplate, this new Lightning is the long awaited electric-powered variant of America’s favorite pickup. And while we won’t have to wait too much longer to finally lay eyes on the first electric Ford truck, the automaker plans to show it off to a certain VIP a day early. President Joe Biden will be visiting the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on May 18, at which point he will get a chance to sneak a peek at the truck before the rest of us.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford to revive F-150 Lightning name for new electric pick-up

Ford will revive the F-150 Lightning name for the first electric version of its hugely successful pick-up truck, which will be revealed next week. The new battery-electric version of Ford’s best-selling model in the US is considered key to the firm’s electrification targets. It will rival the likes of the forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck when it goes on sale in the US in 2022.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

Ford to Reveal All-Electric F-150 Lightning May 19

– Ford’s smartest, most innovative truck yet will be all-electric and called F-150 Lightning. The all-new F-150 Lightning will be revealed May 19 at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn and livestreamed for millions to watch. The F-150 Lightning brings stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series, America’s best-selling vehicle,...
Carsspeedcafe.com

Ford reveals old name for all-new F-150 electric

Ford has given its highly-anticipated electric F-Series pick-up a name – F-150 Lightning. While the blue oval told us an electric truck was coming years ago, it had kept the name under wraps until now, not only confirming it would be a member of the F-150 family but also bring back the Lightning badge.