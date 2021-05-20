newsbreak-logo
Edward J. Holman, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born November 17, 1935, in Muhlenberg County, to the late Estel and Julia Gray Holman. Edward served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. He also built furniture as a master carpenter, first as a subcontractor for 9 years before then going to work for and retiring from the State of Michigan. Ed enjoyed singing in a quartet in his earlier years and singing at church later in life, and coached church league basketball and softball.

