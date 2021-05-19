Lazar: How Recent Moves to Replace Patrick Chung Led Kyle Dugger to Rodney Harrison
One of Bill Belichick’s sneaky offseason priorities of late was seeking replacements for recently retired safety Patrick Chung. In his final six seasons in New England, Chung played a vital role in the Patriots’ defense as a hybrid safety whose primary responsibility was covering tight ends in the passing game. Most tight ends play either in-line or out of the slot, putting the 215-pound Chung in the box, which often gave him a primary run-stopping assignment as well.www.clnsmedia.com