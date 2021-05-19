Lazar: How Recent Moves to Replace Patrick Chung Led Kyle Dugger to Rodney Harrison

Back in 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles took a flyer on a feisty young defensive back out of LSU. That man was Jalen Mills. The soon-to-be-named Green Goblin would go on to become somewhat of a fan-favorite in Philadelphia, earning a starting CB role out of necessity and refusing to let it go until a positional switch to Safety and a new one-year deal in 2020. In 2021, there will be no more finger-wagging, at least from Mills. The Eagles have however drafted another defensive back out of LSU in the depths of the NFL Draft – JaCoby Stevens.