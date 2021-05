South Carolina House members voted Wednesday to bring back the electric chair and introduce the firing squad as methods of execution. After a lengthy debate — one that included a clash between Republican abortion opponents who debated whether killing a death row inmate was the same as ending a pregnancy — lawmakers voted 66-43 to give the bill its very important second reading. With a largely perfunctory third reading, the bill will head to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, who has promised to sign it into law.