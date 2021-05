The effectiveness of online learning in higher education is an open question: While some research finds that students who have lower GPAs or who are male, Black, or younger tend to perform relatively worse, other scholars have found that student learning can be just as successful in online classes as in in-person classes. In our recent work with James Berry, Austin Boyle, Thomas J. DiCiccio, Alex Rees-Jones, Tyler Ransom, and Jörg Stoye, we asked whether the challenge of the pandemic-induced switch to online teaching negatively affected student learning, and, if so, whether certain demographic groups were affected more than others. Further, we wanted to see if there were factors, such as particular pedagogical approaches, that could mitigate potential negative effects.