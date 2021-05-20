newsbreak-logo
Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Officially Signs With Indianapolis Colts

By Tomer Barazani
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hi1yE_0a5CqwGn00

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts officially signed former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the NFL draft (218th pick overall). Ehlinger’s four-year deal is worth $3.61 million with a $130,708 signing bonus.

This news comes amid a tragic time for the Ehlinger family as they grieve the death of Sam's brother, Jake. Here’s what Sam had to say following the devastating news:

"As I'm coping and dealing with these emotions, I try to remember that, and I challenge you to remember that as well. Jake would say, hey, you got 20 years of me. You got 20 years of laughter. You got 20 years of happiness. You got 20 years of love."

Now, Ehlinger will have to earn his spot on the field, competing with 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason for the backup quarterback role behind starter Carson Wentz.

The 28-year-old Wentz was traded to the Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

General manager Chris Ballard recently expressed that head coach Frank Reich “will be creative” with Ehlinger, referring to his unique abilities on the ground. Ehlinger had over 1900 yards running the ball throughout his four-year career at Texas.

In addition, Ehlinger threw for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions.

Texas has moved now on from Ehlinger and will have an open quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. Furthermore, the Longhorns hired new head coach Steve Sarkisian who has completely transformed the staff and culture.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns June Recruiting Visit Preview

How successful will Ehlinger be in the NFL? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

