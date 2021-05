MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Round and round the Saint Francis preschoolers went around the track Friday with their favorite helmets and tricycles for the annual Trike A Thon. “Usually about an half hour is about as long as they last,” Preschool and Daycare Director, Ellen Walters, said. “Then they get pretty tired. I have about three or four of them that will ride for the full hour and then they get to go home and crash when they get home.”