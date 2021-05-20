ABLAZE Announces New August Titles
New publisher ABLAZE spotlights an intriguing group of notable new releases that debut or open for special advance solicitations in August. Maria Llovet's Porcelain is featured on the front cover of the June edition of Diamond Comic Distributor's Previews monthly catalog, and issue 1 will debut on August 4th. Additionally, Maria Llovet's Eros/Psyche HC, collecting the acclaimed 5 issue series from ABLAZE, is offered for an on-sale date of September 29th. Another special ABLAZE advance solicitation for August will be a beautiful hardcover edition of the award-winning graphic novel fairytale, A Man's Skin, set to debut on October 29th. All titles will be available in print and digitally.bleedingcool.com