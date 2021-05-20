SF Giants ace Gausman continues his brilliance, Posey powers first-place club to fourth straight win

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Rogers may be in the mix for more work in save situations, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Kapler's comments come less than 24 hours after closer Jake McGee was roughed up for four earned runs while recording just two outs in the Giants' loss to the Rockies in the second half of a doubleheader. Rogers, meanwhile, logged a clean inning in front of McGee to reduce his season ERA to a microscopic 1.02. Though Rogers doesn't miss many bats (5.1 K/9), he's been masterful at inducing weak contact and has already been battle tested in the ninth inning with a couple of saves on his ledger this season. With McGee having now given up at least one run in five of his last six appearances, his hold on the closer gig appears to be loosening, so Rogers makes sense as a speculative pickup in the event McGee fails to right the ship in his subsequent outings.